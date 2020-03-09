Years of federal surveillance and a few slip-ups related to Tekashi 6ix9ine's career led to the government's takedown of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. One of the members caught up in the mix is Aljermiah "Nuke"

Mack, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug-dealing and racketeering. Mack, one of the twelve defendants in the case, received his sentencing after a two-week trial conducted back in September. His unfortunate fate was partially a result of Tekashi's inclination for tattletaling. The rainbow-haired rapper testified that Mack was high up in Nine Trey's ranks. It was also revealed during Mack's trial that he had flipped NYPD Sergeant Arlicia Robinson, who is still awaiting sentencing for helping the gang transport heroin and other drugs around Brooklyn.

According to AllHipHop, Mack's lawyer, Louis V. Fasulo, confirmed that his client was planning to fight the sentence. Mack will be joining a list of defendants in the Nine Trey case who are appealing their sentences, including Aaron "Bat" Young (20 years), Kifano "Shotti" Jordan (15 years) and Roland "Ro Murda" Martin (5 years).

If you're a bit confused about the Nine Trey case and Tekashi's involvement in it, it's all being unpacked on the docu-series podcast, Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story.