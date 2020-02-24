Back in December, we reported that a former NYPD officer had admitted to transporting heroin for Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the gang that Tekashi 6ix9ine has famously been prosecuted for being affiliated with. According to AllHipHop , the cop, Arlicia Robinson, will be formally sentenced for her backdoor dealings next month. She was arrested in November of 2018 and is facing up to 10 years in prison for one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

On July 25, 2018, Arlicia Robinson moved over 100 grams of heroin from the Bronx to Manhattan for Tekashi's former gang. She allegedly aided the gang in transporting drugs on two other occasions as well. Her duty of overseeing dozens of housing projects throughout Brooklyn made her a valuable ally for the gang while distributing drugs throughout the borough. During Tekashi 6ix9ine's three-week trial in October of last year, a cooperating witness named Kristian "CEO Kris" Cruz, testified under oath that Robinson was involved with the gang's operation. Robinson was charged with three drug counts on November 19, 2018 and accepted a plea deal on November 27, 2019.

Robinson will appear before Judge Alvin Hellerstein on March 27th in Manhattan.