Previously on Complex and Spotify's Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast... Angie Martinez narrated how the FBI surveilled the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and eventually took down many of its members, including Tekashi himself. On this week's episode, titled "Heavy Is The Head", we "look at the split inside Nine Trey itself."

The primary riff that the episode tracks is that between two Nine Trey members, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan and Anthony "Harv" Ellison, who both wished to benefit off of Tekashi's rising career. Once the godfather of the gang decided that Shotti would handle the rainbow-haired rapper's affairs, Harv became resentful. The tension between Shotti and Harv ultimately led to Harv kidnapping Tekashi.

Not long after the incident, Tekashi went on Angie Martinez's Power 105.1 radio show to discuss his kidnapping. At the time, he didn't mention that Harv was the one who conducted it, even though he was well aware of this. As revealed in court, during the abduction, Harv had pressured Tekashi into relinquishing his status as a Nine Trey member. Harv disapproved of how the social media star had dodged the traditional initiation process and managed to obtain a relatively high status within the gang. He ended up handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry to satisfy Harv before fleeing to a hospital. Tekashi and Shotti planned to put a hit on Harv, but little did they know that the feds were right on their tails at this point. Find out what happened by listening to the full episode below.