Angie Martinez chronicled the many beefs Tekashi incited throughout his brief career. Once Tekashi recruited Nine Trey gang member Shotti as his manager, he felt emboldened to start up with anyone and everyone in an attempt to gain viral attention.

Episode 5 of the podcast, which is titled "The Money Don't Get Wet", dives into the trolling that ultimately put Tekashi behind bars and sent Nine Trey into shambles. It started with the rainbow-haired rapper refusing to pay proper respect to Rap-A-Lot Records founder James Prince and his sons upon visiting Texas, as is customary in the rap game. J Prince Jr., James Prince's son, then took it upon himself to publicly clown Tekashi. This snowballed into Tekashi targeting another Rap-A-Lot affiliate, Scum Lord Dizzy. Tekashi filmed (from a safe distance) Shotti robbing Dizzy of his backpack in Manhattan, which produced a viral video after being posted by DJ Akademiks. This backpack and the social media evidence of the robbery would later end up playing a central role in the FBI's take-down of Tekashi and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

