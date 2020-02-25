Another defendant in Tekashi 6ix9ine's federal guns and racketeering case has been sentenced for racketeering and narcotics charges. According to Complex, Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, one of the twelve defendants in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case, was hit with a 17-year prison sentence after a judge disagreed with the government's suggestion to punish him with 30 years in jail.

Nuke was among the only two defendants in the Nine Trey case who went to trial but even as he fought the charges, he was found guilty of robbing co-defendant Roland Martin and selling heroin and fentanyl. The government pushed to put him behind bars for thirty years but the judge made it clear that just because Nuke fought the charges, doesn't mean that it should be held over his head.

"It begins to look like there's a trial penalty," Engelmayer told Assistant US Attorney Michael Longyear. "I'm worried that because Mr. Mack went to trial, the dump truck is being unloaded on him."

Engelmayer also read letters written in support of Nuke which had little impact on the decision. Though many of them painted Nuke in a positive light, the judge didn't really budge much, especially since the judge claimed Nuke didn't accept any responsibility for his actions. The judge said if he had actually accepted responsibility, his 17-year sentence could've potentially been reduced further.

"I see this all the time. The same person can be capable of great goodness and great—I'll say it—evil," the judge said. "Remember all the beautiful testimonials your friends and family wrote about you. Aspire to be that guy."