On August 21st, it was reported that Tee Grizzley's aunt and manager Jobina Brown was murdered in a sudden act of gun violence. The tragic incident left Grizzley shaken, and ever since, he's been periodically coming forward to pay tribute to his aunt's memory. "My angel I know you always with me just like you was always with me," writes Tee Grizzley, alongside a lovely picture of the two of them together.

We can't imagine what Tee Grizzley must be going through right now, having lost such an integral part of his life. It's always difficult when stories of this nature break, and being so far removed from the violence only serves to desensitize us from the harsh reality of the situation But this is a man who lost a loved one before his eyes, and deserves thoughts, prayers, and positivity. It goes without saying, but rest in peace to Jobina Brown, and we at HNHH stand behind Tee Grizzley during this difficult time

Though it might feel that way from his vantage point, he's not standing alone. Hip-hop continues to prove supportive, dropping by to spread love to Grizzley in the comments section. As of now, YG, T.I., Tay Keith, Lil Keed, Casanova, EarthGang, OMGPeezy, and many more have held it down for the young rapper. Keep your head up Grizzley, and be well. We appreciate you.