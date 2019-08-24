It's been a heartbreaking week for Tee Grizzley. The 25-year-old rapper was reportedly in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan when, as he was riding around with his aunt, 41-year-old Jobina Brown, someone opened fire on their vehicle. Jobina, who also acted as Grizzley's manager, was shot and killed.

There hasn't been much information released about the incident and in the last few days Grizzley, real name Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr, has remained silent. The rapper resurfaced on social media an hour ago to pay tribute to his aunt by sharing a brief video. In the clip, Grizzley was secretly recording her and when she caught him, she smiled before becoming bashfully embarrassed.

"Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me????" he wrote in the caption. "Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much 💔." A stream of condolences poured in from people including prayers from Chance The Rapper, O.T. Genasis, Fetty Wap, Casanova, Young M.A, Moneybagg Yo, London On Da Track, Matt Barnes, Macklemore, Jadakiss, and many more.

According to ClickOnDetroit, Grizzley and Jobina were in a black Chrysler 300 on 3 Mile Drive around 9:00 p.m. when the shooting occurred. No suspects have been publicly named.