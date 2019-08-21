The details are incredible muddy right now but there are reports that Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley was involved in a shooting this week, leaving his manager dead. Multiple sources are reporting that Tee Grizzley's vehicle was targeted in a drive-by shooting and as of this publication, it is unclear whether the rapper was struck or not. His manager, who is also his aunt, was reportedly fatally struck.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Detroit rapper was recently featured on Sada Baby's latest song, marking the latest collaboration between both Detroit rappers. Grizz has been enjoying a successful year, branching out and getting his music heard by a plethora of newfound admirers. The Detroit sound has been picking up in traction and Tee is a big part of that. His Scriptures album released this year and it was met with highly-positive reviews, earning it an early spot on year-end lists. He made several headlines after he took a shot at Eminem on the album, saying that the legend no longer runs his city.

HotNewHipHop has reached out to Tee Grizzley's team for further information. We will keep you updated on Tee Grizzley's condition, as well as that of his team members. Join us in sending our love, positivity and prayers to everybody affected.

