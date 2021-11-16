The advice continues to pour in for DaniLeigh in the wake of her break up with DaBaby. The singer is facing simple assault charges after DaBaby alleged that she attacked him at the home they were reportedly sharing since she gave birth last month. The world has been replaying the drama as several videos of their Instagram Live argument went viral, and celebrities are coming forward with words of wisdom for DaniLeigh.

Summer Walker already shared that her fellow singer could reach out to her if she needed anything, and now R&B veteran Tank is sharing some advice for the single mom.



"If i was managing @DaniLeigh i'd tell her to channel that energy into amazing music!" he wrote in an Instagram post. "I first hand know that art connected to pain often yields the most profit. Summer Walker is at the top by writing her life. Honest and unapologetic! Some will laugh, some will listen and some will heal.. R&B MONEY!!"

In the caption to the post, he added that he is praying "for peace of mind for everyone involved." Tank also believes that there is a "light at the end of the tunnel," however, it will take some work to arrive. Check out his post below.