Charges have been filed against the mother of DaBaby's child, DaniLeigh, born Danielle Curiel, following verbal altercations that were broadcast on Instagram on Sunday night (Nov. 14th) and Monday morning (Nov. 15th). According to Rolling Stone, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department pressed charges against Curiel on two counts of simple assault for two separate incidents.



The police responded to a call around 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night when a domestic call was made. Jonathan Kirk, better known as DaBaby, told police that he had been assaulted by Curiel. Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, another call was made for a disturbance at the same location where DaBaby told police he was assaulted by Curiel. DaBaby went to the Magistrate's Office at the referral of the police where he pressed charges against Curiel.

“As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14,” the statement read.

While on Instagram Live, DaBaby and DaniLeigh fired shots at each other. The latter accused the former of being absent during her pregnancy and kicking her out of his home while the "ROCKSTAR" rapper downplayed her as a "side b*tch." Later, DaBaby stated in a statement issued to his Instagram Story that he did not have the intention of filing charges.



“I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up [and] do as we speak," he wrote. "I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”

