Following A$AP Rocky's appearance on Drink Champs, R&B vocalist Tank was put in the hot seat across from Noreaga and DJ EFN. Some of the highlights from the 46-year-old's episode included him giving R. Kelly his flowers for his impact on the music industry as well as choosing Tory Lanez over The Weeknd for "overall artistry."

Elsewhere during the interview, Tank shared his opinion that there's a disdain for the LGBTQ+ community within the Black community; despite this, he shows love to everyone in his audience, and clarified that he "would entertain whether it's a bunch of girls in the front row or a bunch of guys."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Now that Tank's Drink Champs appearance has been available for a few days, more and more opinions have been popping up online, including some from people who seem to think that the father of five is hiding something about his own sexuality.

"Nothing's secure about a man that refuses to come out of the closet," an Instagram user wrote, speculating that Tank might be gay, or bisexual. "Why lie?" the "When We" singer replied.





"As you can see by these comments, the hate will never stop. The divide will continue as long as people lack love and understanding," he continued in another comment. "You calling me gay or making up shit to support your gay claims about me won't make me gay."

Tank also confirmed that the hate and rumours he's hit with won't stop him from supporting and showing love to the LGBTQ+ community. "Keep my name in your mouth cause that only makes me more legendary! Love always wins!" he concluded.





Check out the Sex, Love & Pain hitmaker's full stint on Drink Champs below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.