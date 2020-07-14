All good things must come to an end. For six seasons, Tamera Mowry-Housley has been a host of The Real along with a shifting set of co-hosts that now include Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai. Recently, they added social commentator Amanda Seales as a host, but she has shared that she won't be returning next season. It looks as if The Real will have another seat to fill now that Tamera Mowry-Housley has come forward to say that she, too, is taking her final bow.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Over on Instagram, Tamera shared a lengthy text image that explained her departure. "For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," Tamera wrote. "It's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always b there for you."

Tamera Mowry-Housley penned in the caption to her post that she hadn't planned on sharing this so soon, especially with the tragic death of her friend Naya Rivera, but as news began to circulate she decided to tackle things head-on. Check out her message in full below.