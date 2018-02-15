zombies
- TV"Walking Dead" Finale Reveals Final Season Will Debut In August With New TeaserThe zombie show will finally come to a close. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Zombieland: Double Tap" Trailer Reminds Us It's Time To "Nut Up Or Shut Up"The sequel officially has a new trailer.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Walking Dead" Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln Will Only Be Released In TheatersThese aren't TV movies.By Karlton Jahmal
- WrestlingDave Bautista Joins Cast Of Zack Snyder's "Army Of The Dead" Zombie FlickDave Bautista's acting career is Metro Boomin'.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Dead Don't Die" Trailer Sees Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, RZA & More Handle ZombiesThis zombie movie looks promising. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesSelena Gomez Casted In Zombie Movie "The Dead Don't Die"RZA, Adam Driver and Iggy Pop have also been cast.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Has Been Renewed For A Tenth SeasonCue the ominous violins and passionate cries of "CARL?!"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNetflix Is Releasing A Medieval, Korean Version Of "The Walking Dead"It's called "Kingdom."By Brynjar Chapman
- Gaming"Call Of Duty" Grabs Helena Bonham Carter & Kiefer Sutherland For Zombies DLCZombies goes Hollywood. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music2 Chainz Reviving His Pink Trap House As A Haunted House For HalloweenThe Pink Trap House will be home to a completely new experience.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChris Hardwick Returns To "The Talking Dead" After Domestic Abuse ScandalChris Hardwick is feeling grateful. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" May Receive A Second Spin-Off Show"The Walking Dead" universe could be getting bigger. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" Mystery Box Edition & New Trailer DebutMystery Box Edition plays on the popular Zombie Mode. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Walking Dead" Creator Confirms Andrew Lincoln's ExitGoodbye Rick. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Resident Evil 2" Remake Expands Story And Brings Back Main CharactersThe scariest game of the 90's is returning. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCity In Florida Sends Out Zombie Attack Notification During Power OutageZombies?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" Features Zombies In Battle Royale Style GameBye Bye single player campaign.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Walking Dead" Season 8 Will See Its First "Fully Nude" ZombieThis will be the first for the popular AMC series. By Chantilly Post