- PoliticsU.S. Army Discredits Text Messages Claiming Recipients Have Been Drafted For WarA little concerned for anyone who actually believed those texts.By Lynn S.
- BeefMeek Mill Dubbed A Hypocrite By DJ Akademiks For Tweet About US SoldiersDJ Akademiks doesn't agree that being at war is like being "in the trenches."By Alex Zidel
- RandomNigerian Government Responds To Cardi B's Call For Citizenship: "Doors Are Open"The Nigerian government is ready for Cardi's return.By Milca P.
- PoliticsU.S. Drone Strike That Killed General Soleimani Shown In Released Footage: ReportThe footage was released an an independant Iraqi television network.By Lynn S.
- MusicWaka Flocka Sympathizes With Troops Amidst Jokes About World War 3Waka's not messing with the memes. By Noah C
- PoliticsJoey Bada$$ Wants No Part In Potential World War III: "I WILL NOT BE YOUR SOLDIER"Joey Bada$$ will not be partaking in any sort of draft.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWW3 (World War 3)Bishop Nehru returns with new heat.By Milca P.