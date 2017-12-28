world health organization
- Pop CultureWHO To Use "Mpox" After Monkeypox Received Complaints Of Racist Language OnlineThe term “monkeypox” is expected to be phased out over the next year.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureBill Nye Goes Viral After Blasting Coronavirus Mask Detractors On TikTokThe TV star scientist went off on those refusing to cover-up in a viral TikTok post. By Noah John
- LifeWHO Verifies “Emerging Evidence” Of Airborne Coronavirus TransmissionThe pandemic might be much longer than we expected. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump Formally Withdraws U.S. From World Health OrganizationIn the midst of coronavirus cases rising in the U.S., Trump sticks to his word and withdraws the U.S. from WHO.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWHO Backtracks On Asymptomatic COVID-19 CommentsAfter saying the spread of COVID-19 is "very rare" among asymptomatic patients, WHO has backtracked on the statement.By Aron A.
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Spread By Asymptomatic People Is "Very Rare", WHO ClaimsAsymptomatic patients aren't the ones to be concerned about, according to the World Health Organization.By Aron A.
- PoliticsWHO Denies COVID-19 Created In Wuhan LabWorld Health Organization asserts that coronavirus came from an animal and didn't escape a lab.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTrump Cuts WHO Funding During Coronavirus Outbreak, Bill Gates CriticizesDonald Trump has officially halted the U.S funding of the World Health Organization.By Emani Bell
- RandomCoronavirus Causes People To Spend Millions On BunkersThe coronavirus panic has made people clear out their local markets and purchase doomsday bunkers just in case things get worse.By Erika Marie
- RandomTrump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days In Wake Of CoronavirusDonald Trump issued the video statement from the Oval Office and clarified exceptions to the coronavirus travel ban rule & who is most at risk.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCoronavirus Is Officially A Global Emergency, World Health Organization Declares213 people have died of Coronavirus in China with over 10,000 cases of the disease documented in the country.By Aron A.
- SocietyGaming Addiction Officially Recognized As Illness By The World Health OrganizationWHO officially considers gaming disorder an official illness.
By Aron A.
- SocietyApple AirPods' Risk Of Cancer-Inducing Radiation Hotly Debated By ScientistsApple AirPods remain a divisive talking point in the scientific community.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWorld Health Organization Admits They Were Wrong About MarijuanaThe World Health Organization's data clerks are about to put in some overtime.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMonsanto Ordered To Pay $289 Million For Causing One Man's Terminal IllnessA former groundskeeper won his 9 figure lawsuit against the biotech corporation.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentVideo Game Addiction Classified As A Disorder By World Health OrganizationEverything in moderation. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyVideo Game Obsession May Soon Be Classified As Mental Health DisorderGaming addiction will soon receive an official medical diagnosis.By David Saric