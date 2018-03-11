winston duke
Winston Duke's M'Baku Rumored To Become New Black Panther In Sequel: It looks like the powerful, outcasted leader will take over the title of Black Panther.
M'Baku Actor Wants To Be The Villain In "Black Panther 2": M'Baku actor, Winston Duke, wants to be the main antagonist in "Black Panther 2."
Lupita Nyong'o & "Us" Cast Spit Bars As A Family: The starring cast of Jordan Peele's "Us" stay in character for a posse-cut.
Lupita Nyong'o And Winston Duke of "Us" Talk Fashion On Sneaker Shopping: Coming off the release of "Us," Nyong'o and Duke got some dope kicks.
"Us" Murders The Box Office With $70 Million Haul: "Us" cruises by projections.
Winston Duke's "Black Panther" Role Almost Kept Him From Getting Cast In "Us": Jordan Peele reveals how "Black Panther" almost kept Winston Duke from "Us."
Jordan Peele's "Us" Is Already Pulling In Rave Reviews: Jordan Peele's getting nothing but love!
Jordan Peele's "Us" Trailer Has Officially Arrived & It Looks Creepy AF: Jordan Peele has a knack for some creepy, yet good, films.
Jordan Peele's New Movie "Us" Releases First Photos: He's come a long way from Mad TV.
Winston Duke Reveals That He Blindly Auditioned For "Black Panther" & "Star Wars": No one told Duke what the auditions were for.
Jordan Peele Reveals Cast & Release Date For "Us," His Follow Up To "Get Out": It looks like Peele has another hit on his hands.
"Black Panther" Star Winston Duke Set To Play Kimbo Slice In New Biopic: Kimbo Slice will be honored with a biopic.
Jordan Peele's Next Horror Film "Us" Slated For March 2019: "Us" will be Jordan Peele's natural follow-up to "Get Out" in the Horror genre.
"Black Panther" Closes Out Fourth Straight Weekend at No. 1: Here we go again.