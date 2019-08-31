win
- MusicYNW Melly Has A Chance To Win His Case, Kodak Black's Lawyer SaysBradford Cohen believes that the prosecution will have a hard time proving the Florida rapper's guilt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBoosie Badazz & Nelly Are Frustrated With Devin Haney's VictoryThe controversial boxing match gets reactions from the hip-hop world.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Lands Partial Victory In Lawsuit Over "Ain’t Worried About Nothin'"French Montana secured a partial victory in court, last week.By Cole Blake
- ViralAngela Bassett Trends On Twitter As Users Anticipate Oscars WinMany on social media are rooting hard for Bassett to get the Best Supporting Actress award tonight, March 12.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake & Tom Brady Show Huge Support To Jon Jones Before UFC WinWhile the NFL star said Jones was the best to ever do it, Drizzy showed his backing through a hefty bet on the MMA fighter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Won His Super Bowl Bet On The Chiefs, But Lost In The DetailsWhile Drake scored big by betting on KC beating the Eagles, he unsuccessfully bet on some of the finer details of the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- FootballLions Finally Win 1st Game After Walk-Off Touchdown To Beat VikingsThe Lions won their first game, Sunday, after a clutch touchdown as time expired.By Cole Blake
- SportsLewis Hamilton Makes History With 100th Formula 1 WinLewis Hamilton is the first F1 driver to reach the 100-win plateau.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman Defeats Jorge Masvidal With 2nd-Round Knockout At UFC 261Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal with a second-round knockout, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsAdrien Broner Picks Up His First Win Since 2017Adrien Broner defeated Jovanie Santiago in a unanimous decision.By Alexander Cole
- GramOffset Wins Over $100,000 From Las Vegas CasinoOffset hit it pretty big at the casino this weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Bet Lots Of Money On The Superbowl & Won BigThug is a natural winner. By Noah C
- MusicDrake Win In "Pound Cake" Sample Lawsuit Upheld In Appeals Court"Only real music's gonna last..." By Noah C
- SportsSerena Williams Wins First Title Since Giving Birth To Daughter In 2017Absolutely love to see it.By Lynn S.
- SportsJimmy Butler Can't Stop Hugging Goran Dragic After Heat Win: WatchButler is showing love to his teammates.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Doesn’t Have To Turn Over Text Messages In Tracy Chapman CaseThe right to privacy is an important oneBy Arielle London
- MoviesBella Thorne Wins Pornhub Award For First Adult MovieBella Thorne won the Vision award at the Pornhub awards for her work in "Her & Him."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBilly Ray Cyrus Dedicates His BET Hip Hop Award Win To Nipsey Hussle“Dedicating this win to Mr. NipseyHussle - a legend gone way too soon.” - Billy Ray Cyrus.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Channels His Favorite Anime Following UFC 243 WinAdesanya continues to be one of UFC's most exciting fighters.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsYBN Cordae Shares How He Helped Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Prepare For US Open"She know what she doin."By Chantilly Post