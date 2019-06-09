when they see us
- MoviesAva DuVernay Sued By Central Park 5 Prosecutor Linda FairsteinNetflix "When They See Us" director Ava Duvernay is facing legal action after Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor in the Central Park 5 Case, claimed the docuseries defamed her.By Aron A.
- Music VideosKAHRI 1K & Quando Rondo Rep Fallen Homies In Their "When They See Us" VideoKAHRI 1K drops a music video for his "The Ghost of Pecan Acre" single titled "When They See Us," which also features Quando Rondo and speaks on the tough reality of young homies lost to gun violence.By Keenan Higgins
- TVAva DuVernay's "When They See Us" Snubbed At Golden Globes & People Are UpsetSMH.By Chantilly Post
- TVAva DuVernay "Grateful" For Nipsey Hussle's Contribution To "When They See Us"Ava DuVernay is thankful for her "massive gift." By Chantilly Post
- TVAva DuVernay & Netflix Respond To "When They See Us" Defamation LawsuitThey collectively deny any wrongdoing. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesAva DuVernay & Netflix Sued For Defamation Over "When They See Us"The award-winning series wasn't applauded by everyone.By Erika Marie
- TVJharrel Jerome Wins Emmy For Portrayal Of Korey Wise In "When They See Us"Jerome wins Best Lead Actor in a Limited SeriesBy Milca P.
- Emmy Awards 2019How To Watch The 2019 Emmy Awards If You Don't Have CableYour how-to guide!By Erika Marie
- MoviesAva DuVernay Reveals Sad News About Central Park 5's Korey Wise's GFThe teen couple's relationship was ripped apart after he was accused of assault and rape.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentEmmys 2019: All The NominationsHere are all the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTrump Won't Apologize For Calling For Death Penalty On Central Park 5Trump apparently still stands by his thoughts on the Central Park 5.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Central Park Five" Story Is Now A New York City OperaFrom Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us" to this.By Aida C.
- SocietyCentral Park Five Prosecutor Resigns From Columbia Law School After BacklashThe prosecutor in the Central Park 5 case, By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Central Park Five" Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Calls "When They See Us" A "Fabrication"She wrote an op-ed piece for the "Wall Street Journal" criticizing Ava DuVernay and her Netflix series.By Erika Marie
- SocietyLinda Fairstein Wouldn't Consult On "When They See Us" If The Accused Did TooThe former prosecutor allegedly refused to consult on the film.By Milca P.