we tv
- TVWE TV Greenlits Reality Show For Lil Wayne's Ex And Daughter"Toya and Reginae" is set to premiere on WE TV this fall. By Ben Mock
- TVKurupt & His GF Toni Address Cheating, Drinking Problems on "Marriage Boot Camp"Kurupt and his girlfriend of three years, Toni, are sharing all the details of their relationship with "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition."By Erika Marie
- TVTahiry & Vado Explain Their "Situationship" On "Marriage Boot Camp"Tahiry and Vado have known each other for years, but after taking their relationship to the next level, things became complicated.By Erika Marie
- TVBoosie Badazz Has Been Offered A Reality Dating Show Much Like "Flavor Of Love"Boosie Badazz already has a reality series on the way, but other networks are trying to get him to be featured on a dating show, much like VH1's "Flavor of Love."By Erika Marie
- TVDeb Antney Blasts "LHHATL": "Disgraceful For Women" & "Men Look Horrible"Deb Antney isn't a fan of "Love & Hip Hop" after being featured on previous seasons of the VH1 hit show.By Erika Marie
- TVMaster P And Romeo Confirm "GUHH" Exit On "The Breakfast Club"Citing integrity, positivity and a need for the realness overall, Master P and Romeo stopped by "The Breakfast Club" to confirm they will not be returning to the WE tv series "Growing Up Hip-Hop."By Keenan Higgins
- TVAngela Simmons Airs Out Beef With Romeo Miller, Denies Their Tension Is FakeThe former friends still haven't spoken.By Erika Marie
- GossipDrake's Dad Dennis Graham In Talks To Have Reality Dating ShowOh, boy.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Speaks On Her Own #MeToo Experience On Magazine ShootCardi B talks about getting sexually assaulted during a magazine video shoot.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Thinks He Should Be Apart Of B2K's Reunion Tour"They gotta cut that cheque cousin."By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsWaka Flocka & Soulja Boy Sign On For WE-TV's "Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop Edition"The two rappers will be trying to save their relationships.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Braxton Family Values" Reportedly Cancels Taping; Cast Demands Higher Pay"Braxton Family Values" season six will be arriving later than expected.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDa Brat Questions Bow Wow's Loyalty To Jermaine DupriThe former So So Def label mates are apparently at odds about balancing self-interest.By Devin Ch