wall
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Admits To Having Mariah Carey Posters On His Wall As A TeenThe "Wild 'N Out" host said that his younger self manifested a relationship with the pop star, and also spoke on how it's evolved.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SocietyDonald Trump's Border Wall To Be Built After Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion Price Tag$1 billion has been approved for the construction of the border wall.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Uses "Trump Card" On Resolution Blocking Border Wall FundingTrump issued the 1st veto card of his presidency.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohn Wall Ruptured His Achilles Tendon After Fall At Home, Will Miss 12 MonthsThe Wizards can kiss the playoffs goodbye.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyWild Leopard Attacks Locals In Jalandhar, India, Spurring National AttentionWatch shocking footage of a frightened leopard taking on an entire village in India.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPornhub Viewership Is Up Due To Government ShutdownUnpaid government employees are spending their free time watching porn.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyDonald Trump Tells Student To Break Down Any Foreseeable Walls In 2014 SpeechYou said it first, Donald.By Chantilly Post
- SocietySnoop Dogg Offers To Build The Border Wall For Donald Trump... With LegosSnoop Dogg is all for the border wall but only under one condition.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Shares "Game Of Thrones" Inspired "Wall Is Coming" MemeObviously, Trump doesn't watch GoTBy Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Mural Painting Of Himself As Tekashi 6ix9ine: "What The F*ck"The rapper is unimpressed.By Zaynab
- SocietyJeff Sessions Says Immigration Laws & Border Wall Will End Family SeparationIllegal immigration is reverberating throughout Congress. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Fires Shots At Jay-Z During Presidential AddressDonald Trump is salty about Jay-Z's political reproach.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Announces Appearance At Bellator 200, Shows Off Crude Wall Art50 Cent announces his next appearance in the MMA world. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Off DACA Deportation DealBy Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDiddy Shows Off Notorious B.I.G Artwork In New VideoBad Boys unite!By Matt F
- SocietyMexican President Cancels Trump Meeting After He Orders Construction Of The WallDonald Trump suggests that the cancellation of the meeting is for the best, considering Mexico's refusal to pay for his wall. By Angus Walker