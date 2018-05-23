vince herbert
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton Wants "Coronavirus Miracle Baby," Later Clarifies RemarksTamar Braxton shared on Instagram that she hoped for a "Coronavirus miracle baby" and people weren't thrilled about her choice of words.By Erika Marie
- GossipVince Herbert, Tamar Braxton's Ex, Refuses To Pay $380K JudgementVince Herbert allegedly refused to pay a creditor $380K from a previous lawsuit. By Dominiq R.
- MusicVince Herbert Accused Of Hiding Money To Avoid Paying Sony A $3.7 Mil JudgmentSony already won in court, and they want Herbert to pay up.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Refuses To Pay $385K Debt: ReportVince Herbert is refusing to pay his $380K debt or even show up to court about it.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRemy Ma Speaks Up About Money She Owes Tamar Braxton's Ex HusbandRemy spills the tea.By hnhh
- MusicTamar Braxton Seeks Legal Single Status Before Divorce Is FinalizedIf she can't get her divorce finalized, this is the next best thing.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Vince Herbert Reportedly Owes $4 Million To IRSVince Herbert's going through it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTamar Braxton's Estranged Husband Gets Evicted From Calabasas PenthouseTamar Braxton's soon-to-be-ex Vince Herbert was given his marching orders by an LA County judge.By Devin Ch
- MusicVince Herbert Sued For $38K After Company Says He Didn't Pay RentHe signed a one-year lease for a swanky L.A. condo.By Erika Marie
- MusicRemy Ma Agrees To Hand Over Financial Records In Former Label Dispute: ReportRemy Ma has time to gather her documents. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRemy Ma Found In Contempt Of Court In Vince Herbert's Lawsuit: ReportRemy Ma has 30 days to comply before being hit with sanctions.By Aron A.
- TVTamar Braxton's Newly Shaved Head Goes The Way Of PinkTamar Braxton paints the top of her dome pink.By Devin Ch