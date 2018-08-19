venue
- MusicTakeoff's Mother Sues Bowling Alley Where He Was KilledTakeoff's mother has filed a lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.ByCaroline Fisher1.6K Views
- Pop CultureDrake & Live Nation To Open New Toronto Concert Venue HistoryThe venue has been in development for over three years now, with construction anticipated to finish this summer. ByMadusa S.1.7K Views
- MusicKanye's "Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience" Debuts In Detroit TonightKanye West didn't drop "Jesus Is King" today but he is bringing the album's experience to Detroit.ByAron A.3.9K Views
- MusicWoodstock 50 Continues To Crumble After Being Denied By Second VenueWoodstock 50 is roughly a month away and still doesn't have a venue.ByAron A.1.9K Views
- Music"Woodstock 50" Thrown A Lifeline: Festival Applies For Last Ditch Venue PermitWoodstock 50 is hopeful "Vernon Downs" will agree to host their half-dead music festival.ByDevin Ch616 Views
- Music"Woodstock 50" One Step Closer To Annihilation After Losing Venue RightsThe Watkins Glen International wants no part in the action, forcing "Woodstock 50" organizers into a mad scramble.ByDevin Ch1.9K Views
- MusicTyler, The Creator Books Make-up Concert In London Following CancelationTickets for Tyler's next show in London go on sale this Friday.ByDevin Ch1.6K Views
- MusicDRAM Momentarily Stops & Exits Concert To Buy Backwoods, Crowd FollowsEver have a mid-concert craving?ByDevin Ch7.8K Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky Incites The Moshers At His San Antonio GigA$AP Rocky's "Injured Generation" puts venue security on their toes.ByDevin Ch6.2K Views
- MusicNew York's Webster Hall Set To Re-Open In Spring 2019Webster Hall returns.ByMilca P.1.9K Views
- Society"Surviving R. Kelly" Premiere Evacuated Due To Gun ThreatsExecutive producer, dream hampton, calls the threats an act of "desperation."ByZaynab1383 Views
- MusicTravis Scott Accused Of Failing To Get Insurance For Show Ending In Fan's Paralysis: ReportThe 2017 tragedy is still legally unresolved.ByZaynab6.1K Views
- MusicLil Xan Gun Threats In St. Louis: Police Launch Investigation Into SuspectThe St. Louis Police Department pulls VladHQ's file.ByDevin Ch3.8K Views
- MusicLil Xan's Canceled Show: Video Of Instigator Toting AK47s Has SurfacedVideo of the man who threatened Lil Xan with gun violence has surfaced of him letting off AK47 rounds.ByDevin Ch3.6K Views
- MusicLil Xan Concert Reportedly Cancelled After A Shooting ThreatA Lil Xan hater went to disturbing lengths to cancel one of his concerts.ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- MusicDrake & Migos Cancel 3 More "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" ShowsConcerts in St. Paul, Salt Lake City, and Denver have been nixed.ByDevin Ch21.9K Views
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Announces Talk With Kanye West To Talk Mental HealthMark your calendars for October 17th. ByChantilly Post3.3K Views
- MusicBackstreet Boys Show Cancelled After Storm Injures 14 AttendeesThe showgoers were warned of the weather issues.ByZaynab1045 Views