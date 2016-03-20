untitled unmastered
- NewsKendrick Lamar, Punch & Jay Rock Detail The Perpetual Crisis Of Existence In "Untitled 05"With an over 5-minute runtime, "untitled 05" serves as an exegesis of the unconscious and uncontrollable.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsKendrick Lamar Brought Twisted Swagger To "Levitate"On the fifth anniversary of Kendrick Lamar's "Untitled.Unmastered," the project that gave us the bizarre "Levitate." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKendrick Lamar Got Spooky With It On "Untitled 02"Today marks the fourth anniversary of Kendrick Lamar's "Untitled Unmastered," an album that gave us the spooky and melodic "Untitled 02." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz Reflects On His Son Working With Kendrick Lamar Before HimSwizz Beatz taught his son well. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Albums, RankedAmid all of the uncertainty about when we can expect new music from King Kendrick, we've delved into his back catalogue in order to determine what's the crown jewel of his prolific back catalogue.By Robert Blair
- SongsAli Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge Call On Cee-Lo Green on "Questions"Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge announce new joint project.By Milca P.
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Levitate" Beat Was Originally Meant For Cousin StizzCousin Stizz shares an interesting connection to Kendrick Lamar in our new interview. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosLance Skiiiwalker "Where To With You" VideoTDE's Lance Skiiwalker releases psychedelic video for "Where To With You"By Aron A.
- MusicKid Capri Hints At Further Material From Kendrick's DAMN.Kid Capri hints at "a gang" of unreleased Kendrick material from the DAMN. sessions. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar May Have Teased Fourth Album & Twitter Goes WildKendrick Lamar posted a cryptic image on IG and fans are speculating about the release of his fourth album.By hnhh
- Original ContentEvery Kendrick Lamar Feature From 2016 So FarHave you heard all of Kendrick's 15 features from this year?By Trevor Smith
- NewsKendrick Lamar's "Untitled Unmastered" Credits RevealedThundercat, Terrace Martin, Cardo, and others played major roles on "untitled unmastered."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWatch Kendrick Lamar Perform "Untitled 7 (Levitate)" Live For The First TimeWatch Kendrick perform at the March Madness festival in Houston.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLive Stream Kendrick Lamar's Performance At March Madness Music FestivalKendrick Lamar is performing right now in downtown Houston for March Madness Music Festival. Watch here. By Angus Walker
- Newsuntitled 07 l levitateKendrick Lamar releases the first official single of his new album "Untitled Unmastered."By Danny Schwartz
