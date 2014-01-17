unearthed
- MusicKanye West Once Yelled About Elvis During Tense Photoshoot: WatchYe did not want to be compared to Elvis.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureGoogle Diversity Head Under Scrutiny After Anti-Semitic Blog Post Is UnearthedThe 2007 blog post written by Google's head of diversity, Kamau Bobb, accused modern-day Jewish people of having an "insatiable appetite for war."By Joe Abrams
- MusicMichael Jackson Said He'd "Slit His Wrists" Before Harming A Child In InterviewMichael Jackson spoke about his love for children in a 1999 interview with Piers Morgan.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson Giggles When Asked If He Molested Young Boys In Unearthed VideoSome new footage has just been unearthed of Michael Jackson's deposition from 1996.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKurt Cobain Says White People Shouldn't Rap In Newly Unearthed Interview"We can’t dance, we can’t rap."By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyAustin Bomber Mark Conditt Thinks Being Gay Is Unnatural, Discredits AbortionThe criminal has some particularly harsh opinions. By David Saric
- LifeDonald Trump Crudely Refers To Women In Unearthed AudioDonald Trump details an attempt to seduce a married women, among other things, in audio that has just surfaced from 2005.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Bieber Gleefully Uses Racial Slurs, Sings About The KKK In New Unearthed FootageA 14-year-old Justin Bieber sings about killing black people and joining the KKK in a newly unearthed video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsOne For The Money [Mananz Remix]Listen to Mananz' new remix of Royce Da 5'9", Skillz and Diamond D's "One For The Money."By hnhh
- SongsGet DownPharoahe Monch provides a new track, "Get Down".By Trevor Smith
- NewsJay Z's Original "Reasonable Doubt" Tracklist SurfacesAn early copy of Jay Z's "Reasonable Doubt" tracklist has been unearthed.By Trevor Smith