Uncut Gems
- MusicBenny Safdie Net Worth 2024: What Is The Acclaimed Director Worth?Discover Benny Safdie's net worth, his filmmaking career, and key contributions to his wealth.By Axl Banks
- MoviesAdam Sandler Teases "Insane" 340-Page Script For Next Safdie Brothers CollabAdam Sandler says that the first draft of the Safdie brothers' next film is 340 pages.By Cole Blake
- MoviesAdam Sandler Addresses Next Safdie Brothers Project At Gotham AwardsAdam Sandler teased his next collaboration with the Safdie Brothers at the Gotham Awards on Monday.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Uncut Gems" Collaborators Adam Sandler & The Safdie Brothers Are "Cooking Up" Something New: ReportThe Safdie's already have two hits on their hands with 'Good Time' and 'Uncut Gems.'By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsDraya Roasted on Twitter For Wondering How To Spell "Background"Draya had a blonde moment while watching Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Uncut Gems" after questioning whether the film's "back round" music was too loud.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski's Husband Apologizes For "Casually" Using N-WordEmily Ratajkowski's husband, "Uncut Gems" producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, was accused by a BET style director of repeatedly dropping the n-word.By Erika Marie
- MoviesCam'ron Calls Out Safdie Brothers Over "Uncut Gems" CastingThough he maintains it's all good, Cam'ron claims he felt used by The Safdie Bros during "Uncut Gems" casting. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Weeknd Premieres New Song "Scared To Live" On "SNL"The Weeknd performed his new song, "Scared To Live," on "Saturday Night Live," with the composer of the "Uncut Gems" soundtrack, Oneohtrix Point Never.By Lynn S.
- TVLakeith Stanfield Says "Atlanta" Is His Favorite WorkplaceLakeith Stanfield admitted that "Atlanta" is his favorite gig to date. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesAdam Sandler Jokes About Oscars Snub In Spirit Awards Acceptance SpeechAdam Sandler took home the award for Best Actor. By Noah C
- MoviesAdam Sandler Inks Deal With Netflix For Four New MoviesExpect to see a lot more of Sandler on Netflix.By Cole Blake
- TVLakeith Stanfield On Playing The Joker: "That'd Be Beautiful"Could Lakeith Stanfield pull off The Joker?By Dominiq R.
- MoviesConan O'Brien Roasts Adam Sandler While Presenting Best Actor AwardSandler was honored by the Movies For Grownups Awards for his performance in "Uncut Gems". By Noah C
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Snubbed By Oscars Because "Hustlers" Is "Not An Oscars Movie"A voting member of the Academy didn't hold back on why J. Lo was snubbed.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Uncut Gems" Is Officially Coming To Netflix Canada In JanuaryNetflix subscribers eatin'. At least the Canadian ones.By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesAdam Sandler Finds Positives After "Uncut Gems" Oscar SnubAdam Sandler, that eternal optimist. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Uncut Gems" Role Could Have Been A$AP Ferg Or Troy AveThe Safdie Brothers almost went another direction. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Uncut Gems" Features Seventh Most Uses Of The F-Word In Film HistoryThat's a lot of "fucks."By Cole Blake