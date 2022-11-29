Adam Sandler spoke about his highly-anticipated reunion with the Safdie Brothers at the Gotham Awards on Monday night. Sandler starred in Josh and Benny Safdie’s 2019 film, Uncut Gems.

“I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” Sandler told Variety on the red carpet, before adding, “I know I’m gonna have a different look than I had. They send me pictures of a look that I’m gonna have and I can’t say that I’m gonna look that handsome in it.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Actor Adam Sandler at the premiere of A24’s “Uncut Gems” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“It’s not a handsome moment in my [career],” he further added. “Yeah, it’s gonna be tough. You’ll see.”

Sandler was in attendance on Monday night to accept a performer tribute award.

While the upcoming film remains untitled, it is expected to focus on “the world of high-end card collecting,” according to Deadline. Back in October, the outlet reported that Netflix plans to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023.

Uncut Gems is widely considered to be one of the best performances of Sandler’s career. The Academy, however, did not nominate him for Best Actor at the Oscars.

Sandler first confirmed that he planned to work with the Safdie Brothers on another film in April.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler previously told Entertainment Weekly. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Check out Sandler’s chat with Variety below as well as his speech at the ceremony.

Adam Sandler teases his role in the next Safdie Brothers film. #GothamAwards https://t.co/Zr7PrBepzi pic.twitter.com/CucLLP02lM — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2022

