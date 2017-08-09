UCF
- SportsMikey Williams Transfers To UCF After Legal BattleBy Ben Mock
- SportsNo. 3 Kansas Fall To Unranked Team Day After No. 1 Purdue & No. 2 HoustonKansas fell to unranked UCF despite being up by as much as 16 in the first half. By Ben Mock
- SportsFormer UCF Football Player Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed By FatherUCF's Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by father, mother also shot. By Vaughn Johnson
- CrimeXXXTentacion Affiliate Tankhead Arrested For Murder Of Former Football PlayerTankhead666 was known to be an enforcer for XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTacko Fall's Measurements Broke Records At The NBA Draft CombineFall is one tall individual.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUCF Players Break Down In Tears After Gut-Wrenching Loss To DukeIt was a rough break for UCF as they came within inches of beating Duke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUCF Narrowly Misses Upset Win Over Duke in Sweet 16 BidThis match up had fans on the edge of their seats.By Milca P.
- SportsUCF’s Tacko Fall Standing Next To CBS’ Tracy Wolfson Will Blow Your MindIn case anyone was wondering just how tall Tacko Fall really is.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMcKenzie Milton Of UCF Shows Off Injury RehabThe quarterback is making strides after a gruesome injury.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Show Petitioned & Protested By UCF Students In FloridaUniversity of Central Florida students are trying to prevent 6ix9ine from showing up on campus.By Devin Ch
- SocietyUniversity Of Central Florida Frat Bro Sued After Sharing Sex Tape Of Girlfriend On Facebook Delta Sigma Phi suspended its chapter at UCF.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsUCF Football To Raise Championship Banner After 13-0 SeasonUCF plans championship parade in honor of undefeated season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsFormer College Football Kicker Releases NCAA Diss TrackDonald De La Haye calls out NCAA in new youtube video.By Kyle Rooney