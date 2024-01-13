Mikey Williams Transfers To UCF After Legal Battle

Former Memphis prospect Mikey Williams has transferred to UCF after entering the transfer portal earlier this week. "All I need was a chance," Williams wrote on Instagram while announcing the transfer. The No. 49 player in the 2023 recruiting class, Williams never played a game for Memphis after being charged with nine felonies in March 2023. The ensuing legal battle, in which Williams would plead no contest to a lesser charge of making criminal threats, sidelined the San Ysdiro-raised guard. Williams does still have to fulfill several conditions before he is sentenced in August.

"We can confirm Mikey Williams has chosen to enter the transfer portal. The University process for him to join the men's basketball program was underway, but Williams elected to explore his options at this time," Memphis said in a statement earlier this week. It is unclear if Williams will be immediately available for UCF, or if he will have to wait until the 2024/25 season to play. The Knights picked up a huge win this week, knocking off one-loss No. 3 Kansas in a chaotic week of college basketball.

Mikey Williams Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Offense

As mentioned, the transfer comes after Williams pled guilty to a lesser charge in his legal battle in November. Prosecutors announced that Williams would have his nine felony charges reduced to a single misdemeanor. However, he must meet a number of conditions by his sentencing date in August 2024. These conditions include the completion of 80 hours of community service and the completion of both gun safety and anger management courses. Furthermore, Williams is prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years. Prior to his plea deal, Williams was facing up to 28 years in prison if found guilty.

Despite Williams' highly-touted potential, Memphis has shown that they are able to contend without him. The Tigers are 14-2 to start the season, with their only losses coming to Villanova and Ole Miss. Furthermore, their 14 wins include matchups against four ranked opponents (Arkansas, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Virginia).

