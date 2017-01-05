torture
- GossipMarilyn Manson Reportedly Locked “Bad Girls” In A Soundproof Room“Rolling Stone” shared a harrowing story detailing the allegations of Manson’s victims.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeJail Guards Forced Inmates To Listen To "Baby Shark" As Torture: ReportTwo former Oklahoma County jail guards are accused of handcuffing inmates to a wall and torturing them with "Baby Shark" on loop.By Aron A.
- CrimeKodak Black Sues Prison Bureau For Torture, Humiliation, & MoreKodak Black claims that prison guards forced him to wear a backless paper gown for six hours on a 4-point restraint, causing him to urinate and defecate on himself while they watched and laughed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKelly Rowland Recalls "Torture" Of Constantly Being Compared To BeyoncéKelly Rowland looked back on how difficult it was to constantly be compared to fellow Destiny's Child member, Beyoncé.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosDaBaby Gets Tortured In Lil Baby & Quality Control's New "Baby" VideoLil Baby & DaBaby get caught up in the wrong crowd.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Apostle" Trailer Is A Horrifying Experience Filled With Blood &TortureDan Stevens is in for a wild ride. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem's Lyric About Real Life Serial Killer Torture Elicits Response From VictimKala Brown responds to Eminem's reference to her torture. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosBhad Bhabie Lures A Child Predator In Ty Dolla $ign Assisted "Trust Me" VideoBhad Bhabie gets out her torture weapons.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyGoFundMe Page Raises $170,000 For Victim Of Chicago Torture VideoA fundraiser started in support of the victim of the Facebook Live video torture in Chicago has raised almost $170,000 in a week. By Angus Walker
- SocietyBlack Lives Matter Responds To Backlash From Chicago Kidnapping & Torture VideoBlack Lives Matter denounces the crimes seen in the viral video of the torture of a white man at the hands of four black teens. The movement refuses to claim any responsibility for the incident. By Angus Walker
- SocietyAll Four Attackers In Viral Facebook Live Torture Video Charged With A Hate CrimeEach has been charged with a number of other crimes.By hnhh
- SocietyFour Black Teens Yell "F*ck Trump" As They Torture White Man In Viral VideoThe black teens presumed to be in the viral video showing the torture of a white teen with special needs have been arrested. By Angus Walker