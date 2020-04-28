tomi lahren
- SportsTomi Lahren Shames Colin Kaepernick For Trying To Make Football ComebackTomi never gets tired of hating.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureTomi Lahren Attacked For Quoting Brittney Spears in Bizarre TweetLahren quoted Spears song in a tweet yesterday to prove a point amidst Spears controversy. By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureTomi Lahren Co-Sign's Caitlyn Jenner Bid For California GovernorLahren ditched her MAGA hat for one that reads "Caitlyn for California."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Reacts To Chauvin Verdict: "Is Foot Locker Safe Tonight?"The Fox Nation host unleashed in an insensitive response to Chauvin's guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd.By Erika Marie
- SportsTomi Lahren Uses Tom Brady's Subpar Performance To Mock Colin KaepernickTomi Lahren was dragged by the Twitter community for comparing Tom Brady's bad performance to Colin Kaepernick being kicked out of the NFL.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureTomi Lahren Calls Wale "Obsessed" For Latest Name-Drop In "Good Vibes (Za)"The rapper fired shots at the conservative commentator in his "Good Vibes (Za)" record. By Madusa S.
- GramTomi Lahren Declares Trump's Presidential Victory On 50 Cent's IG PostFif also shared a funny meme about Lil Wayne & Eminem, but Lahren couldn't help but use the rap mogul's social media page to denounce Biden supporters.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Welcomes 50 Cent Onto The "Trump Train"Tomi Lahren excitedly reacts to 50 Cent's endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Taunts Joe Biden For Wearing MaskTomi Lahren tells Joe Biden he "might as well carry a purse with that mask."By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Doubles Down On Breonna Taylor Comments: "It Is Not MURDER"After saying that Breonna Taylor resisted arrest while she was asleep in her bed, Tomi Lahren says that she does not consider her killing to be murder.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTomi Lahren Faces Backlash Over "Resisting Arrest" Breonna Taylor TweetLahren's reaction to the news of Taylor's case caused the talk show host to receive criticism.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJay Cutler Shoots Down Tomi Lahren Rumors With Video Of A CowJay Cutler shoots down rumors that he is dating Tomi Lahren. By Cole Blake
- SportsJay Cutler & Tomi Lahren Dating Rumors Put Twitter Into A PanicThe Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren dating rumors have led to a lot of memes.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Mocks Kanye West Over Presidential RunTomi Lahren rips Kanye West over his Presidential bid in the 2020 election.By Alex Zidel
- BeefCardi B Blasts Tomi Lahren For Criticizing Looting: "Mind Your Business"Cardi B put Tomi Lahren in her place after the political pundit questioned the purpose of looting as a form of protest in the wake of George Floyd's murder.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Parrots Trump "Thug" Remarks And Disparages ProtestersBirds of a feather flock together.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Tweets And Deletes Tone-Deaf Slavery TakeTomi Lahren once again drew backlash over a particularly incendiary take, this time likening social distancing measures to slavery. By Mitch Findlay