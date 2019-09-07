Todd Phillips
- Pop CultureTodd Phillips Shares 1st Image From "Joker 2"Todd Phillips has shared the first picture of Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Joker: Folie À Deux" Lands Fall 2024 Official Release DateThe release date for the sequel to 2019's "Joker" has been set.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLady Gaga In Early Talks To Star Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In "Joker 2": ReportLady Gaga is reportedly being considered to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel to "Joker."By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Joker" Sequel Teased By Director Todd Phillips & Joaquin PhoenixIt looks like the acclaimed actor will reprise his award-winning role in what's expected to be an upcoming blockbuster.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDC Fans Are Split After Reports Claim Todd Phillips Will Direct "Joker" SequelIt looks like "Joker 2" is really happening.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Joker" Director Shares Pics From The Crew's Last Day Of Filming"Joker" director Todd Phillips shared some dope images recently from the crew's last day of shooting to celebrate Phoenix's epic win at the Oscars.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesMargot Robbie Confirms Jared Leto Will Not Be Reprising Joker Role In "Birds Of Prey"Harley doesn't have time for her toxic ex.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Joker" Director Todd Phillips On Possible Sequel Film: "We’re Open"Do you want a "Joker" sequel?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesFinal Copy Of "Joker" Script Is Available OnlineNow, you can read the script for yourself.By Cole Blake
- MoviesTodd Phillips Given Permission To "Dabble" With Another DC Film: ReportPhillips supposedly has the green light to begin working on a new film.By Arielle London
- MoviesTodd Phillips Responds To "Joker" Sequel Mix-UpHe's not saying yes but he's not saying no.By Aron A.
- Movies"Joker" Sequel Isn't In The Works Despite Previous ReportsThe possibility of a sequel is still up in the air of the Todd Phillips-directed "Joker."By Aron A.
- Movies"Joker" Has Become The Most Profitable Comic Book Movie Of All TimeMaking bankBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTodd Phillips Reveals Fate Of Zazie Beetz's Character In "Joker"Sophie's fate was originally less ambiguous. By Cole Blake
- MoviesMartin Scorsese Considered Directing "Joker" For 4 Years But Ultimately "Didn't Have Time"Martin Scorsese's influence was evident in "Joker" but the influential director couldn't commit to the film.By Aron A.
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Enforced "No A**hole" Rule On "Joker" SetJoaquin Phoenix is really a "vibe" person, apparently. By Aron A.
- MoviesJared Leto Felt "Alienated And Upset" Over "Joker" Film: ReportJared Leto wasn't having it.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Crashes "Joker" Screenings In Southern CaliforniaThe man of the hourBy Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Joker" Breaks October Box-Office Records With $93.5 Million Debut"Joker" set records this weekend.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Joker" Breaks "Venom" Record For October Box Office Preview With $13.3M"Joker" is out now.By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Joker" Director Says He Quit Making Comedies Because Of "Woke Culture""It's hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter."By Erika Marie
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix's "Joker" & Robert Pattinson's "Batman" Will Not Cross OverSorry all, but it will "definitely not" happen.By Aron A.
- Movies"Joker" Wins Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival"Joker" takes home the festival's top honor. By Karlton Jahmal