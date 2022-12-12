Todd Phillips has shared the first image from his upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. The picture shows Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck while being shaved by a barber at Arkham Asylum.

“Day 1. Our boy,” Phillips captioned the post.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 23: Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips attend the “Joker” Premiere at cinema UGC Normandie son September 23, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The new image doesn’t seem to reveal any new information about the story. However, Phillips has previously confirmed that the sequel will be a musical. Lady Gaga has also been cast as Harley Quinn.

Gaga’s performance as Quinn will exist completely unrelated to Margot Robbie, who has played the character in three films. They include Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, as well as Birds of Prey.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said of the casting.

In addition to Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux will star Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, as well as Harry Lawtey.

The first Joker was released back in 2019, depicting the titular character as a failed stand-up comic who descends into madness. It later became the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office. It ended the year as the sixth-highest-grossing film.

The newest Joker: Folie à Deux update comes following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s appointment as CEOs of the new DC Studios. The two are tasked with building up films, animation, and television projects for the rebrand.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

