this unruly mess i've made
- MusicMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Didn't Submit New Album To GrammysMacklemore and Ryan Lewis aren't nominated at the Grammys because they didn't even submit their album.By hnhh
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Idris Elba "Dance Off" VideoWatch Macklemore's surprisingly lit video for "Dance Off".By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosMacklemore & Ryan Lewis "Brad Pitt's Cousin" VideoWatch Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' new music video for "Brad Pitt's Cousin."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 9A glance at the performance of hip-hop and r'n'b albums this past week.By Chris Tart
- IndustryFirst-Week Sales For Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "This Unruly Mess I've Made"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "This Unruly Mess I've Made" underperforms its predecessor but manages to crack the top 5 with its debut on Billboard. By Angus Walker
- ReviewsReview: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "This Unruly Mess I've Made"Almost overnight, Macklemore became a pop star and internet pariah. Now he tries to tear it all down.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Cover Billboard, Speak On "White Privilege II"Macklemore and Ryan Lewis nab the cover of Billboard magazine.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAdele Declined To Appear On Macklemore's "This Unruly Mess I've Made"Adele "graciously passed" on the opportunity to appear on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' new album, "This Unruly Mess I've Made." By Angus Walker
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis' First Week Sales Projections Are In"This Unruly Mess I've Made" will likely not top the Billboard charts this week.By Trevor Smith
- NewsNeed To KnowChance the Rapper guest-stars on "Need to Know," from Macklemore's sophomore album "This Unruly Mess I've Made."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBuckshotMacklemore and Ryan Lewis release a new song off their upcoming album, "Buckshot."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Announce "This Unruly Mess I've Made" TracklistFeatures include YG, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak & more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSpoonsA new Valentine's Day special from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: "Spoons." By Angus Walker
- NewsWhite Privilege IIListen to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' new song "White Privilege II."By Kevin Goddard
- Original Content5 Things We Want From Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "This Unruly Mess I've Made"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have some huge expectations for their sophomore album. Here's what we're hoping for. By Erich Donaldson
- Editor's PickHere's The Title, Release Date & Cover Art For Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' New AlbumMacklemore and Ryan Lewis are prepping "This Unruly Mess I've Made" for February.By Rose Lilah