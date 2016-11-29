theater
- MoviesSZA Buys Out Theater For Fans To See "The Woman King"SZA bought out an entire theater to see "The Woman King" and offered the seats up for fans for free.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Decides Not To Have High School's Theater Building Named After Him: Report“The idea that my name will be turned into an instrument of someone else’s perceived oppression is untenable to me," he reportedly said.By Erika Marie
- MoviesParis "Joker" Screening Interrupted By Man Yelling "Allahu Akbar" In Robbery SchemeThankfully everyone was safe. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesUsher Joins Forest Whitaker In Emotional Film "Burden" About The Ku Klux KlanThe film hits theatres in 2020. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Joker" Viewer Spooks Audience By Clapping & Screaming During FilmPatrons at a movie theater in Time Square had a strange experience watching "Joker" this weekend.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Aquaman" Earns Another $52M At Box Office; Hits $749M Globally"Aquaman" continues to make a big wave.By Milca P.
- SocietyPenn Badgley Speaks On Lack Of Inclusion In HollywoodPenn Badgley issues his thoughts on representation.By Milca P.
- SocietyJordan Peele Had Lupita Nyong'o Watch 10 Horror Films For Role In "Us"Jordan Peele gave Lupita some homework to prepare for her upcoming role.By Milca P.
- Movies"Aquaman" Makes Largest-Ever Warner Bros. Debut In China"Aquaman" makes a large debut.By Milca P.
- MoviesViola Davis To Portray First Black Congresswoman In Shirley Chisholm BiopicViola Davis to take on a vital role.By Milca P.
- Society"Ralph Breaks The Internet" To Be No. 1 At Post-Thanksgiving Box OfficeRalph breaks the box office.By Milca P.
- Music"The Lion King" Trailer Set New Disney Record For Most Views In 24 Hours"The Lion King" remake is already breaking records.By Milca P.
- SocietyMeagan Good, Dennis Quaid, & Michael Ealy Star In Trailer For "The Intruder""The Intruder" arrives in April.By Milca P.
- MusicTamar Braxton Complimented As "A Real B*tch" For Quitting Snoop Dogg Play Mid-ShowIt wasn't a question of hunger.By Zaynab
- Music"Bohemian Rhapsody" Freddie Mercury Biopic Wins With $50M Opening Weekend"Bohemian Rhapsody" is exceeding expectations.By Milca P.
- Movies"The Nun" Is The Highest-Grossing Film In "The Conjuring" Universe"The Nun" makes over $330M worldwide.By Milca P.
- MusicA Third "Kingsman" Film Is On Its Way"Kingsman" will return Fall 2019.By Milca P.
- SocietyMoviePass Chief Product Officer Exits After 6 MonthsHere's the latest in MoviePass news.By Milca P.
- Society"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Surpasses $1 Billion Globally"Jurassic World" continues its rampage.By Milca P.
- MusicQ-Tip Will Be Starring As Miles Davis In An Upcoming PlayQ-Tip will be stepping into the shoes of a jazz legend. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyApple Reveals iPhone 8, New Apple Watch & Apple TV DetailsApple gives fans a sneak peek at their latest hardware.By Matt F
- LifeHamilton Sets Box Office Records After Trump Blasts The Show On Twitter"Hamilton" has a record week at the box office in the week after Trump denounced the show repeatedly on Twitter due to the cast member's treatment of Mike Pence. By Angus Walker