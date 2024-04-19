Deborah Cox Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

Deborah Cox is a Canadian singer, actress, and record producer. She has established a net worth of $6 million by 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Cox's powerful voice and dynamic presence have made her a notable figure in the R&B and pop music scenes since the mid-1990s. Her career is marked by a series of hit singles, notable stage performances, and influential collaborations, showcasing her versatility and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.

Musical Career & Breakthrough Hits

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Singers Ashanti, Cee Lo Green, and Deborah Cox attend the Primary Wave 9th Annual Pre-Grammy Party at RivaBella on February 7, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Deborah Cox burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album in 1995, which featured the hit single "Sentimental." Her follow-up album, One Wish, catapulted her to greater fame, producing the breakthrough hit "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," which held the record for the longest-running No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for 14 weeks. This song, with its emotive delivery and powerful vocals, became a defining moment in her career and established her as a leading voice in R&B.

Transition To Acting & Broadway

TORONTO, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 03: Deborah Cox attends the unveiling of her Canada’s Walk of Fame 2022 commemorative plaque to celebrate her induction for Arts & Entertainment during the 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Gala at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place on December 03, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

In addition to her recording successes, Deborah Cox has also made significant strides in acting, particularly on Broadway. Her role in the musical Aida showcased her theatrical ability and brought her acclaim in a new realm of the entertainment world. Cox has continued to blend music and drama effectively, participating in musicals such as Jekyll & Hyde and the biographical play about Josephine Baker, further solidifying her as a versatile and talented performer.

Continued Influence & Projects

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 07: Deborah Cox performs at the Lambda Legal 2018 West Coast Liberty Awards at the SLS Hotel on June 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lambda Legal)

Deborah Cox remains active in the music industry, releasing albums and singles that resonate with both new listeners and long-time fans. Her ongoing contributions to music, coupled with her involvement in film and television, keep her relevant in the evolving entertainment landscape. Additionally, her advocacy for LGBTQ rights and AIDS awareness demonstrates her commitment to using her platform for positive social impact.