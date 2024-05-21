Tituss Burgess Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor-Singer Worth?

Tituss Burgess, renowned for his vibrant presence and dynamic range, has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Born on February 21, 1979, in Athens, Georgia, Burgess's ascent to fame is a testament to his versatility and indomitable spirit. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at $5 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. This figure reflects his remarkable contributions to theater, television, and music, underscoring his status as a multifaceted artist.

From Stage To Screen: Early Career & Breakthrough

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Tituss Burgess attends the Television Academy reception for Emmy nominated performers at Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Burgess's journey in the performing arts began on the theater stages of New York City. With a voice that could move mountains, he quickly became a standout in the Broadway community. His early roles in productions like Good Vibrations (2005) and The Little Mermaid (2007), where he played the flamboyant Sebastian. It showcased his exceptional vocal talent and stage presence. However, his performance as D'Fwan on NBC's 30 Rock brought him into the television spotlight. This role demonstrated his knack for comedy and paved the way for his breakout role on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

On Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Burgess's portrayal of Titus Andromedon, an aspiring Broadway performer with an outsized personality, earned him critical acclaim and a legion of fans. His character's journey, filled with hilarious antics and heartfelt moments, resonated with viewers and showcased Burgess's ability to blend humor with depth. This role earned him multiple Emmy nominations and cemented his place as a comedic force in television.

Diverse Roles & Musical Ventures

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Tina Fey and Tituss Burgess attend 2016. Miscast Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 4, 2016, also in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/WireImage)

Tituss Burgess's talent extends far beyond acting. He is also an accomplished singer and songwriter known for his powerful and expressive voice. His work on Broadway remains highly regarded, and he continues engaging with musical theater as a performer and a creator. Burgess has released several albums, including Comfortable (2012) and Saint Tituss (2019). They also feature his soulful renditions and original compositions. These musical projects highlight his ability to convey emotion and storytelling through song, further establishing him as a versatile artist.

Additionally, Burgess has expanded his television and film repertoire. He lent his voice to the animated film The Angry Birds Movie (2016) and appeared in Dolemite Is My Name (2019). He demonstrates his adaptability and range across different mediums. Burgess's willingness to explore diverse roles and genres reflects his commitment to challenging himself and growing as an artist.

Personal Insights & Advocacy

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Tituss Burgess, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane. Mike Carlsen and Executive Producer Robert Carlock arrive at the FYC Panel For. 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' at UCB Sunset Theater on June 6, 2016, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Further, Tituss Burgess is known for his candidness and advocacy. He has been open about his experiences as a Black gay man in the entertainment industry, using his platform to speak out on issues of representation and equality. Burgess advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and often participates in initiatives that support marginalized communities. His authenticity and passion for advocacy have made him a role model for many, inspiring others to embrace their true selves and fight for inclusivity.

Burgess's journey is one of resilience and self-discovery. He continues to engage with his fans through social media and public appearances, sharing glimpses of his life and encouraging others to pursue their passions. His dedication to his craft and his unwavering commitment to making a difference reflects the depth of his character and the breadth of his influence.