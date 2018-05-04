Tituss Burgess
- Pop CultureLil Jon To Guest Host "Bachelor in Paradise" After Chris Harrison ExitLil Jon, Tituss Burgess, David Spade, and Lance Bass are all set to guest host after Chris Harrison left the position over racist remarksBy Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureEllie Kemper Defended By Friend & Co-Star Tituss BurgessBurgess's friend and co-star has been under fire recently for her involvement in a pageant with a racist history back in the 90s.By Joe Abrams
- MoviesEddie Murphy Says His Top 5 Favorite Comedians List Is Only One PersonThere's only one true King of Comedy.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Might Join Eddie Murphy In Netflix Blaxploitation BiopicThe rapper is set on returning to the movie screen.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy & Craig Robinson In "Dolemite Is My Name!"Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes will be epic together. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Plans On Ending With A Movie Finale"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is going out with a bang.By Karlton Jahmal