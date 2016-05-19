The Purge
- CrimeLAPD Detective Tells People To Stay Away From LA, Compares City To "The Purge"An LAPD detective is telling tourists to avoid the area, comparing the city to "The Purge" after rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed.By Alex Zidel
- RandomLouisiana Officers Frighten Citizens After Sounding "Purge" Curfew SirenLousiana police officers wanted the residents of the Arcadia Parish to know that the curfew was in effect, so they decided to sound the "Purge" alarm.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"The Purge" TV Series Gets New Trailer That Highlights Sex & Murder"The Purge" is getting its own show. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Wop's New Song "The Purge" Is A Horror Film For Your EarsLil Wop's "The Purge" is terrifying in the best possible way.By Alex Zidel
- NewsConrad Clifton & TRIMM Team Up On "King Of Dope"TRIMM and Conrad Clifton debut "King of Dope" collab.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"The First Purge" Trailer Mocks Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" SloganThe prequel appropriates the president's infamous rallying cry.
By David Saric
- LifeCheck Out The New Trailer For "The Purge: Election Year"The Purge: Election Year hits theaters on July 1stBy Kyle Rooney