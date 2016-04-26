the get down
- EntertainmentTwitter Reacts To "The Get Down" CancellationPeople are not pleased. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix Cancels "The Get Down"RIP "The Get Down."By Danny Schwartz
- MusicNas Confirms His Album Will Be Released In 2017Nas Album Not Done (but will be some time this year) By Angus Walker
- LifeCheck Out A New Clip From "The Get Down" Part IIThe Get Down returns this Friday.By Kyle Rooney
- LifeWatch The Full Trailer For “The Get Down: Part II”Things are about to get serious for The Get Down Crew.By hnhh
- LifeHere’s A Teaser And Release Date For “The Get Down” Part 2The Netflix show about the birth of hip hop readies its comeback.By hnhh
- NewsTime Magazine Names Jaden Smith One Of 2016's Most Influential TeensJaden Smith gets on Time's list of the year's "Most Influential Teens."By hnhh
- NewsStream The Original Soundtrack For Netflix's "The Get Down"Stream the original soundtrack from the TV series "The Get Down."By Rose Lilah
- TVRule The World (I Came From The City)British singer Michael Kiwanuka enlists Nas (aka Mr. Books) for "Rule the World (I Came from the City)," which will appear on the soundtrack to Netflix's "The Get Down." By Angus Walker
- NewsLosing Your MindListen to Raury and Jaden Smith on "The Get Down" cut "Losing Your Mind."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHum Along & Dance (Gotta Get Down)Janelle Monae debuts a new record from the upcoming Netflix series "The Get Down."By Rose Lilah
- LifeOfficial Trailer For The Nas-Produced Netflix Series "The Get Down"Check out the new Netflix original series, executive produced by Nas.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsWatch A New Trailer For Netflix’s 70’s Hip-Hop Series “The Get Down”Watch the main trailer for Netflix’s all-new original Series “The Get Down.”By Kevin Goddard
- TVNas A "Huge Creative Force" On Netflix Hip Hop Series "The Get Down"Executive producer Baz Luhrmann details Nas' role on the upcoming '70s hip hop drama.By Danny Schwartz