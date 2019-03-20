The blast
- GossipVince Herbert, Tamar Braxton's Ex, Refuses To Pay $380K JudgementVince Herbert allegedly refused to pay a creditor $380K from a previous lawsuit. By Dominiq R.
- TVTerrence Howard Trying To Block Ex-Wife From Seizing "Empire" ChecksTerrence Howard is attempting to keep his "Empire" checks from his ex-wife, Michelle Ghent. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeKarrueche Tran Sues Former Manager For Allegedly Stealing $1.4 MilKarrueche Tran is taking her former manager, Jacob York, to court for allegedly pocketing her profits from appearances and business deals.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Denies Stealing "Rodeo" From Accusing Music ProducersLil Nas wants the New York federal court to dismiss the case.By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureKevin McCall's Custody Lawyer Asks Judge To Be Removed From Case: ReportHe reportedly no longer wants to represent the singer.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Receives Loving Birthday Message From Alexander EdwardsParenthood and birthday celebrations all in one.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSuge Knight Says Ray J Doesn't Have Life Rights; Nick Cannon Set To Pen BiographyThe former mogul set the record straight.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFlavor Flav Named In Paternity Suit; Woman Claims He Fathered Her BabyShe wants the court to confirm the 60-year-old rapper is the father of her child.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Peep's Management Denies Any Responsibility In Rapper's Overdose DeathThey're sad that he's gone, but it wasn't their fault.By Erika Marie
- GossipMo'Nique's Multiple Tax Liens Add Up To $620K Owed To The IRSAnother $60K was just attached.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Prosecutors Slam Prison Mistreatment Claims, Says He Bought SnickersR. Kelly's been snackin' on Snickers, according to prosecutors. By Aron A.
- GossipJohn Singleton's Mother Accuses His Baby Mama Of Abandoning Him In Last DaysHis mother claims that there were signs that he was ill.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game & 40 Glocc Reaching Settlement In Assault Lawsuit: ReportThe end of this beef may be near.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Ordered To Pay $55K For Calabasas Home He Rented For Ex-WifeP & Sonya were both found responsible for damages even though P wasn't living there.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Withholding Cell Phone Records By Alleged Rape VictimChris Brown's 2017 accuser says he's refusing to cooperate with the legal process.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Hit With Lawsuit Over $137K Credit Card Debt: ReportA credit card company claims Azealia Banks is refusing to pay her credit card bill.By Aron A.
- MusicTeairra Mari Targets 50 Cent In The Aftermath Of Her "Confusing Bench Warrant"Teairra Mari pauses for a couple of days of respite before resuming her 50 Cent offensive.By Devin Ch
- MusicTamar Braxton's Estranged Husband Gets Evicted From Calabasas PenthouseTamar Braxton's soon-to-be-ex Vince Herbert was given his marching orders by an LA County judge.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Wants "Spotty Attendance Records" Removed From Lawsuit : ReportTravis Scott is arguing that previous concert cancellations hold no place in his current legal battle over a missed performance before Super Bowl LII.By Devin Ch