teens
- TechTwo Minors Face Criminal Charges Over TikTok #SkullBreakerChallengeTwo 13-year-olds pulling a prank on classmate for TikTok challenge resulted in concussion and seizure. By Noah C
- RandomTeen's Diet Of Pringles, White Bread & Processed Meats Cause Him To Go BlindAn alarming side effect of a poor diet.By Andrew Portnoy
- SocietyRacist Promposal Sign Goes Viral After Teens Laugh At The N-WordTwo teens laugh hysterically while holding a racist Promposal sign.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCelebrities Want "#JusticeForLucca" After Video Of Teen Goes ViralThe video shows the teen bleeding from the face after an officer punched him in the head.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage Is Offering Jobs To 150 At-Risk Teens21 Savage is helping kids with a similar background to his.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyEminem Slammed By Manchester Bombing Victims's Mother For "Kick Off"The term "vile" was used in her criticism.By Zaynab
- SocietyTeens Are Reportedly Using Boiled Tampon Juice To Get DrunkThis disturbing trend has apparently been going on for quite some time. By hnhh
- SocietyChick-Fil-A Dethrones Starbucks As Favourite Restaurant Among TeensGoodbye frappuccinos, hello chicken sandwiches. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBodycam Of Police Officer Lecturing Black Boys Over Carrying BB-Gun Goes ViralShould Officer Peter Casuccio be praised?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Sister Kourtney Kardashian Compared: Photo From 1995Let the games begin.By Zaynab
- SocietyThailand Cave Rescue Saves 8 Children Trapped For Weeks UndergroundFive more victims of the flood are trapped in the caves. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMAGA Hat Wearing Teens Allegedly Provoked Whataburger IncidentThe plot thickens.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBlack Teens Leave Public Pool After Woman Assaults Them Saying "They Don't Belong"Stephanie Sebby is paying for her inexcusable racist acts.By Chantilly Post
- SocietySanta Fe High School Shooter's Father Says Bullying Led To MassacreThe 17-year-old shooter’s father says bullying is to blame for the incident that ended with 10 people dead. By Safra D
- MusicKevin Gates Wants Youngsters To Avoid Jail Time, Learn From His StoryKevin Gates wants to set the next generation on the right path. By Matt F