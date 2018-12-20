tea
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Spills Tea On Alleged Three Defamation Lawsuits She's Been Working OnBarbz have been speculating who the mother of one is planning to include in her lawsuit, suggesting names like Jason Lee and KenBarbie.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Reveals Hack She Used In High School To Look ThickerCardi B took to Twitter yesterday to reveal the hilarious trick she used in high school to make her butt look bigger.By Ellie Spina
- Original ContentRZA Talks The Keys To Creativity, Focus & Success For Young ArtistsINTERVIEW: RZA opens up about the creative process.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Gloats Over $15 Million Lawsuit Against Detox Tea CompanyJameela Jamil is on Cloud Nine after a weight loss tea company, promoted by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, was hit with a $15 million lawsuit for deceptive marketing.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz Surprises Alicia Keys With Her Own Tea Company For Her BirthdaySolid word play.By Lynn S.
- RandomFlight Attendant Finally Explains Why You Shouldn't Drink Coffee On A PlaneMakes sense. By Chantilly Post
- SportsMegan Rapinoe Leads US Women's Team To "2019 World Cup Title"The USWNT's 4th ever World Cup victory takes center stage.By Devin Ch
- SportsUSWNT's Alex Morgan Responds To Criticism Over "Tea Celebration""You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is..."By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson Wishes Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday: "You Are The Most Beautiful Human"In the latest Kardashian news...By hnhh
- MusicCardi B Drags The Shade Room For Posting Negatively In New RantCardi B still doesn't mess with The Shade Room. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMo'nique Reportedly Threatens "Beatdown" On Steve HarveyHell hath no fury like a Mo'nique scorned. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIggy Azalea Spills Major Tea On Ex-Boyfriend Nick Young During TV AppearanceIggy Azalea showed off one of Nick Young's final gifts to her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset's Alleged Mistress Claims Cardi B Is Blocking Her Tell-All InterviewSummer Bunni says that there's too much tea in her tell-all interview.By Alex Zidel