sybrina fulton
- CrimeA Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman's Defamation And Conspiracy LawsuitA Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman's defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Judge John Cooper states that Zimmerman did not display "any fraudulent representation."By Brianna Lawson
- SportsNaomi Osaka Thanked By Trayvon Martin & Ahamud Arbery's Parents For ActivismThe tennis champion has been wearing facemasks with names like Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery at the U.S. Open.By Erika Marie
- GramTrayvon Martin's Mother Shares Post About George Floyd: "It Hit Differently"Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton shared a post on Instagram about George Floyd calling out for his mother in his final breaths.By Erika Marie
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Mom Sybrina Fulton Opens Up About George ZimmermanTrayvon Martin's mother speaks on forgiveness and how she feels about George Zimmerman.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Parents Explain Why They Chose Jay-Z For "Rest In Power" DocSabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin speak on Jay-Z, George Zimmerman and more.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTrayvon Martin’s Parents Claim The Weinstein Company Owes Them $150K For DealShady deals and fake promises plague Trayvon Martin’s legacy. By Safra D
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Parents Are Thinking About Running For Public OfficeSybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin are not satisfied with the state of things.By hnhh