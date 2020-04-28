stimulus check
- MusicCasanova Jokes About Receiving Stimulus Check: "Thank You But No Thank You"The incarcerated rapper says he's not trying to get any more charges added to his indictment.By Erika Marie
- CrimeStimulus Check Argument Results In Indiana Quadruple MurderThe family of the victims, including a child, say the argument that promoted the violence was over a $1,400 stimulus check. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBiden Says Georgia Election Vital For Third $2,000 Stimulus CheckJoe Biden pitched to Georgia voters that voting Democrat could lead to a third stimulus check worth $2,000.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsMitch McConnell’s Home Vandalized After Blocking $2000 Stimulus ChecksRight after they hit Nancy Pelosi, they got Mitch too. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsU.S. House Of Representatives Approves $2,000 Stimulus, Senate Must AgreeTrump signed off on a $600 relief bill, but now the Senate will determine if American's receive the increased amount.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTrump Demands Congress Increase The Second Stimulus CheckPresident Trump is demanding that congress increases the next stimulus check from $600 to $2,000.By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsTrump Flip-Flops On Stimulus Check StanceDonald Trump says he's ready to sign off on another $1,200 stimulus check "right now".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk As "Pathetic" For Opposing Stimulus PackageBernie Sanders labels Elon Musk "pathetic" for opposing another stimulus check.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Declared The Richest Man Of All TimeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth over $172 billion, being declared the richest man of all time.By Noah John
- PoliticsDonald Trump Teases "Very Generous" Second Stimulus CheckThe president didn't go into specifics, saying "you'll find out."By Noah John
- AnticsKentucky Man Tupac Shakur Receives Apology From GovernorA resident in Kentucky named Tupac Shakur was denied unemployment benefits after his application was considered a prank.By Aron A.