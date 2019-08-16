Steve Greenberg
- CrimeR. Kelly's Attorneys File To Withdraw From Federal Sex Trafficking CaseTwo attorneys representing R. Kelly want to be removed from the case. By Aron A.
- GossipR. Kelly Lawyers Ask To Be Removed From Case Over Clash With Other AttorneysGreenberg & Leonard have represented Kelly for years, but they say the other lawyers want more power without having the right experience.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly To Be Moved To NY To Start Sex Trafficking Trial In The Summer: ReportThe singer is accused of leading a massive sex trafficking ring.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Moved To Solitary Confinement After AttackR. Kelly has been moved to solitary confinement after he was beaten up in his cell by a fellow inmate.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly's Lawyer Has Questions About His AttackR. Kelly's attorney says that he has not heard from the singer since his attack, claiming that if he can't be protected, he should be freed.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly Prosecutors Want Jury To Be Anonymous, Claims He Is "Capable Of Violence"R. Kelly is set to go to trial in New York in September, and prosecutors are asking that the jury remain anonymous.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's Lawyer Slams State Law Prohibiting People With STD's From Having SexR. Kelly's lawyer claims the state laws prohibiting his client from having sex because of his STD's is "unconstitutional."By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Gets Shut Down By Judge Again For Requesting To Skip HearingThere's little leniency when you're accused of being a serial sex offender. By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly's Request For Accusers' Names To Be Revealed DeniedThe judge fears that R. Kelly would threaten the accusers if he knew their identities. By Noah C
- GossipAzriel Clary Wants To Help Feds But Is Afraid Of Repercussions: ReportShe reportedly lied for R. Kelly in the past so she is unsure of how to proceed.By Erika Marie
- AnticsR. Kelly's Lawyer Addresses Girlfriends Fight, Denies Azriel Clary's Underage Sex ClaimR. Kelly's lawyer swiftly responds to the viral clip of Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Accuses Joycelyn Savage Of Exploiting Their "Loving Relationship""We know the real facts."By Chantilly Post
- CrimeR. Kelly Can't Afford Michael Jackson's Former Attorney, Tom MesereauThis man doesn't need Tom Mesereau. He needs Jesus. By Noah C