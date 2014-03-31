stereotype
- Pop CultureTom Holland Hints That Short Men Have More Sex Than Tall MenEagle-eyed fans spotted Tom Holland liking a post that suggested men 5'9 and under have more sex than tall men.By Joshua Robinson
- Music50 Cent Fears Erykah Badu's Booty, Labels Common "The Male Vivica Fox"50 Cent's wrath latches on to a vulnerable Common, intent on keeping it real in the "Post-Baduizt" era.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Asks Conor McGregor For Help Against "Inbred Leprechauns" In IrelandAzealia Banks strikes again. By Chantilly Post
- SportsLeBron James Gets Called Out For Spreading "Anti-Semetic" ContentDoug Ellin isn't playing with the baller either.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Apu Reportedly Being Written Off Show Amid Racial ControversyIs "The Simpsons" giving up on Apu?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Says Apu From "The Simpsons" Was "The Bane" Of Her Childhood"Representation and the demand for representation for people of color is louder."By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Address Apu Stereotype Criticism In A Questionable MannerDid the series' creators do the right thing? By David Saric
- EntertainmentNetflix Shares Trailer For "Step Sisters," Receives Backlash For Cultural Appropriation"Step Sisters" hits Netflix on January 19th.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Is Apparently "Thinking About" Making Changes To Apu"The Simpsons" has been getting called out for the show's portrayal of Indian store worker, Apu.By Chantilly Post
- NewsIggy Azalea Thinks Beyonce's "Becky" Reference Is A Stereotype Against White GirlsIggy Azalea takes to twitter to voice her opinion on the meaning of "Becky."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJoe Budden Apologizes For Racist Instagram PostJoe Budden has apologized for an Instagram post which found him stereotyping a Sikh man.By Trevor Smith