stan
- TVPedro Pascal Proves He's A Diehard Rihanna Stan: Watch"The Last of Us" actor is one of many who was eager to watch the Bad Gal perform yesterday evening.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsMillyz Flips Eminem's "Stan" On New Single "Tonight"Millyz puts his own spin on Eminem's "Stan" for his latest effort off of "Blanco 6." By Aron A.
- BeefPat Stay Interpolates Eminem's "Stan" On The Game Diss Track, "Warm Up" Feat. Kaleb SimmondsThe Game blocked the battle rapper after he challenged him to face off.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicEminem Fan, Tom MacDonald, Drops $100,000 On "Stan's Revenge" NFTTom MacDonald dropped $100,000 on one of Eminem's NFTs.By Cole Blake
- TVEminem Says Pete Davidson's "Stan" Parody On "SNL" Was "Actually Really Good"Eminem says he was surprised how good Pete Davidson's "Stan" parody was for "SNL."By Cole Blake
- TVEminem Cameos In Pete Davidson's SNL "Stan" Parody: WatchPete Davidson's "Stan" parody sees a crazed Santa fan trying to get a PS5.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeEminem Was Stalked By Obsessed Intruder For Over A Year: ReportThe rapper recently came face-to-face with a fan inside of his home who said he wanted to kill him, but reports state the man has been searching for Em since June 2019.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentIs Eminem's "Bad Guy" One Of Hip-Hop's Best Sequels?By willingly continuing the story of "Stan," Eminem attempted to do the impossible with his ambitious and underrated "Bad Guy."By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against StalkerBillie Eilish had to take extreme measures against an obsessed fan, being granted a 3-year restraining order.By Madusa S.
- MusicLupe Fiasco Releases "Stan" Freestyle Following Exchange With Ungrateful FanLupe Fiasco responds to a fan by way of a "Stan" freestyle.By Rose Lilah
- StreetwearEminem Reveals New "Stan" MerchEminem is selling an exclusive new hoodie for the "Marshall Mathers LP" anniversary.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Invites Stans To Text HimAhead of the "Marshall Mathers LP" listening session, Eminem invites fans and Stans alike to hit his line with messages. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsLil Nas X Finally Admits To Being A Nicki Minaj StanLil Nas X reveals that he is, indeed, a big fan of Nicki Minaj after being rumored to run a fan account in her name.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlie Puth Credits Future For Completely Shifting How Music Sounds TodayCharlie is a certified Future stan.By Lynn S.
- Hip-Hop HistoryEminem's "Stan" Actor Devon Sawa's Lives Up To The Role With Birthday WishWhen art turns into reality, Devon Sawa becomes Stan.By Aron A.
- AnticsLil Nas X Uncomfortably Comments On His Nicki Minaj Fandom In Hot 97 InterviewLil Nas X is not interested in expanding on his previous love of Nicki Minaj.By Alex Zidel