- NewsFamous Dex Drops "Where's Dexter?" With Lil Tjay, Quando Rondo, & MoreFamous Dex teams up with Quando Rondo, Lil Tjay, Warhol.SS, and more on his new mixtape "Where's Dexter?"By Alex Zidel
- NewsFamous Dex Returns With Boisterous "DEXTER 2031"OH MAN, GAHDAMN.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBrodinski Gathers The Best Of Underground Trap For "Evil World" LPPerfect project for the Halloween season. By Noah C
- Original ContentTop 20 Rappers 20 & Under (Right Now)HNHH presents the best rappers that are 20-years old and younger, as of right now.By HNHH Staff
- NewsRico Nasty & Kenny Beats Drop "Anger Management" MixtapeThe project was reportedly completed in five days.By Erika Marie
- MusicRico Nasty & Kenny Beats' "Anger Management" Drops At MidnightThe "Anger Management" tracklist features a rare contribution from Dreamville's EarthGang.By Devin Ch
- SongsQ Da Fool & Kenny Beats Collide For "Work"Listen to "Work."By Milca P.
- MusicOffset's Purse Splurge For Cardi B Reportedly Cost $106KThat's just for a few purses...By Chantilly Post
- MusicJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Spend $9 Million On New NYC PenthouseThe couple have bought a new home in NYC.By Safra D