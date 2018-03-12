sorry to bother you
- SocietyBoots Riley Says Spike Lee Confronted Him Over “BlacKkKlansman” CritiqueBoots alleges that Spike yelled at him due to his criticism.ByMilca P.5.6K Views
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Isn't Losing Sleep Over The "Sorry To Bother You" Oscar SnubBoots Riley explains the reasons for his "blacklisting."ByDevin Ch1164 Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar, SZA, & More On Shortlist For 2019 OscarsThe Oscars have announced shortlists for several categories.ByAlex Zidel1067 Views
- EntertainmentLakeith Stanfield Is Ready To Be The First Black JokerAnd we're ready too. ByChantilly Post3.3K Views
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Reacts To Golden Globes Snub Of 'Sorry To Bother You' MovieThe director was hit with disappointment.ByZaynab5.4K Views
- EntertainmentDonald Glover & Jordan Peele Were In Talks To Star In "Sorry To Bother You"Glover and Peele had other obligations. ByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views
- EntertainmentSpike Lee Responds To Boots Riley's "BlacKkKlansman" CritiqueLee had little to say about Riley. ByKarlton Jahmal3.5K Views
- EntertainmentSpike Lee Slammed By Boots Riley: "Blackkklansman" Is "Fabricated"The new filmmaker is on a quest to discredit Lee's latest effort.ByZaynab8.5K Views
- SocietyBoots Riley Slams Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman," Accuses Him Of Working With NYPDBoots Riley pens a scathing critique of Spike Lee's "liberal" agenda.ByDevin Ch11.4K Views
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson's "Sorry to Bother You" Character Receives Backlash"Sorry To Bother You" character Detroit isn't getting all the love.ByChantilly Post5.7K Views
- EntertainmentBoots Riley's "Sorry To Bother You" Shunned By International DistributorsThe distributors are claiming that "black movies don't do well internationally."ByZaynab5.4K Views
- MixtapesKiller Mike, E-40 & Janelle Monae Highlight "Sorry To Bother You: The Soundtrack"The Coup taps E-40 and LaKeith Stanfield for the "Sorry To Bother You" soundtrack.ByDevin Ch3.3K Views
- MusicThe Coup's "Sorry To Bother You" Soundtrack Features Janelle Monae, Killer Mike"All new songs," says the film's director and member of the group, Boots Riley.ByTrevor Smith1.9K Views
- Entertainment"Sorry To Bother You" Trailer Premieres Starring Lakeith StanfieldThe film is slated to open in theatres on July 6. ByDavid Saric2.1K Views