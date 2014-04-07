sing
- MusicUsher Lets 21 Savage Sing "My Boo" During Vegas ShowThe Atlanta rapper was definitely a successful R&B singer in another life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson Sings "You're Welcome" From "Moana" While Washing Baby's HandsDwayne "The Rock" Johnson teaches his 1-year-old daughter the importance of hand-washing by singing his song "You're Welcome" from "Moana."By Lynn S.
- Music50 Cent Says Drake Citing Him As An Influence To Sing Is "The Coolest Sh*t In The World"50 Cent appreciated the shoutout.By Lynn S.
- GramKim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Of Chicago West Singing: WatchWatch Chicago West sing a couple of her so-called favorite songs.By Kevin Goddard
- GramKanye West Puts On Two More Massive Masked Costumes In Family Halloween PhotosKanye was the family mascot this Halloween SZN. By Noah C
- MusicKehlani Shares Another Fire Teaser From Upcoming Album That's Seemingly About YGWe're ready when you are, Kehlani.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West's Messiah Complex Wins Over On "Karaoke Night"All jokes aside, seeing Kanye West in good spirits is pretty life-affirming.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Seemingly Isn't A Huge Fan Of Christmas Carols Such As "Jingle Bells"We think a lot of people can relate to 21 here. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBobby Brown Says He Needs To Be Challenged For King Of R&B TitleThis is getting out of hand now. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Weeknd Serenades Bella Hadid By Singing “Unforgettable” In Club: WatchAbel & Bella are relationship goals.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentZoe And Lenny Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, & Jimmy Fallon Hold Epic Lip Sync BattleLip Synching meets Charades. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentElton John Sings His Way Through A Rap Battle In Latest Snickers Hunger CommercialSnickers commercializes the culture. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDwyane Wade & Jimmy Butler Perform Smoky Rendition Of K-Ci & JoJoDwyane Wade & Jimmy Butler show some of that chemistry they displayed in Chicago.By Devin Ch
- MusicReginae Carter & Reign Listen To Nicki Minaj & Cardi B; Reign Clearly Has A FavouriteReginae Carter's babysitting skills involve music discovery for baby Reign. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKendrick Lamar Gets Crowd Super Hyped During Performance Of "HUMBLE."Kendrick Lamar sets this "DAMN." tour stop on fire!By Matt F
- MusicTravis Scott Gives Fan Ring For Knowing "3500" LyricsTravis Scott gave another one of his rings to a fan, this time for knowing his song lyrics.By Matt F
- NewsStevie Wonder Feat. Ariana Grande "Faith" VideoStevie Wonder and Ariana Grande's "Faith" gets a music video.By hnhh
- NewsFaithStevie Wonder teams up with Ariana Grande for "Faith," a single off the soundtrack for "Sing."By hnhh
- NewsSingEd Sheeran has a new song produced by Pharrell, dubbed "Sing."By hnhh